Road deaths fall, 1,632 pedestrians still killed in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Of the 3,878 people killed in two-wheeler accidents in 2025, 1,030 were pillion riders. Of the 576 deaths involving cars, taxis, vans and other light motor vehicles, 383 were passengers and 193 were drivers. According to Transport Department data released on Saturday, 986 women were killed in road accidents, of whom 948 (96%) were pedestrians or passengers. Female fatalities fell by just 0.8%, against a 3.7% decline among men.

Road deaths in Telangana fell by 3.3% in 2025 to 7,687, from 7,949 in 2024. However, pedestrian fatalities rose by 2.9%, even as reported road accidents increased by 4.8%. Two-wheeler users accounted for the largest share of fatalities, though deaths fell by 8%, from 4,216 in 2024 to 3,878 in 2025. Fatalities among occupants of cars, taxis, vans and other light motor vehicles declined by 11.5%, from 651 to 576, while auto-rickshaw deaths fell by 10.7%, from 336 to 300.

The decline in fatalities was concentrated in the second half of 2025, when deaths fell by 9.5% year-on-year. Every month from August to December recorded fewer deaths than in 2024, while fatalities in the first half rose by 2.6%. March recorded 780 deaths, the highest monthly toll across the two years. Fatal accidents fell from 7,495 in 2024 to 7,262 in 2025, despite reported accidents rising from 25,986 to 27,236.

Pedestrian deaths rose from 1,586 to 1,632, accounting for 21.2% of all road fatalities in 2025. Combined deaths among pedestrians and passengers remained unchanged at 4,055, indicating that the overall decline was driven by fewer deaths among drivers and riders.

The Transport Department said it was advising road-owning agencies to prepare action plans to clear footpath obstructions, including encroachments, in line with Supreme Court directions. Pedestrian crossings would be monitored through CCTV-based enforcement.