Student killed, 20 injured as electric lighting pole falls at Dandiya event in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A student, Sona, was killed and nearly 20 others were injured after an electric lighting pole fell on students during a Dandiya event at Maturi Venkata Subba Rao Engineering College (MVSR) in Nadergul on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm, after the programme began and a large number of students had gathered at the venue.

Adibatla Inspector S Ramesh confirmed the death of one student and said that another was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. The injured students were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment after police and emergency services were alerted.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the student’s death and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. He directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured students and identify those responsible for the accident for strict action.