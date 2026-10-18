Telangana: 30 per cent reservation for D Ed candidates in SGT posts upheld

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao has dismissed a batch of three writ petitions challenging the reservation of 30% of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts for candidates possessing Diploma in Education (D Ed) qualification in the DSC-2008 recruitment process.

The petitioners, unemployed graduates possessing Bachelor of Education (B Ed) qualifications, challenged a proviso introduced to Rule 7 of the recruitment rules through GO Ms No 28, Education (Ser-VI) Department, dated January 29, 2009.

They contended that the amendment was introduced after the DSC-2008 notification had been issued on December 6, 2008, and that changing the recruitment conditions midway through the selection process was arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution.

They sought to set aside the amendment and the judgment of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal dated August 31, 2009, which had dismissed their applications.

The government opposed the pleas, submitting that the amendment was introduced in view of earlier court directions.