Telangana: A rooftop refuge for winged visitors

NALGONDA: As urbanisation replaces green spaces with concrete structures, finding food and shelter has become increasingly difficult for birds. In Nalgonda, Mohammad Ghaffar Khan has been doing his bit to help them survive, feeding hundreds of birds and providing drinking water on his rooftop every day for the past 15 years.

Khan, who runs a consultancy firm in the city, has turned his rooftop into a haven for birds by setting up feeders and water pots. His daily routine, driven by his love for nature, has become an inspiring example of compassion for wildlife.

To expand his efforts, Khan recently ordered 12 specially designed bird feeders online for around rS 2,200. Each feeder can hold up to 1 kg of grain and has four openings that allow birds to feed comfortably. He replenishes the grain in all 12 feeders once every four days and ensures that clean drinking water is always available, particularly during the summer.

Locals say the rooftop attracts hundreds of birds, including sparrows, pigeons and several other species, between 7 am and 6 pm every day. Their chirping fills the neighbourhood, creating a lively and pleasant atmosphere as the birds gather to feed and drink.

Though maintaining the feeders involves regular effort and some expense, Khan considers it a small price to pay for the peace and satisfaction he derives from helping the birds. For him, the joy of watching them return every day outweighs the financial burden.

Khan believes protecting birds is a shared social responsibility. Expressing concern over birds dying without adequate food, water or shelter, he urged people to set up feeders and water pots on their rooftops rather than leaving the task to a few individuals.

His 15-year-long effort has drawn attention in Nalgonda and is encouraging others to take small steps towards bird conservation.