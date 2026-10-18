Telangana issues guidelines for road safety fund management

HYDERABAD: The state government has issued comprehensive guidelines for the management and monitoring of state and district-level road safety funds, mandating online accounting, audits by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and monthly meetings of district road safety committees.

The guidelines were issued through a GO in accordance with the directions of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday. He said the measures were aimed at strengthening road safety management, reducing accidents and protecting lives across Telangana.

To ensure transparency, the government has decided to extend the online accounting system across all districts to enable real-time monitoring of receipts and expenditure.

Accounts relating to the funds at both state and district levels will be subject to mandatory CAG audits. Details will also be uploaded to the Union Ministry’s portal for access by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.

Under the guidelines, the road safety cess collected under the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Act, 2026, will be credited to the Telangana Road Safety Non-Lapsable Fund.