Telangana: Medicine box that speaks,so the blind may heal

HYDERABAD: A simple question — how do visually impaired people tell their medicines apart? — prompted Rehan Raza, a former student of Devnar School for the Blind in Hyderabad, to develop a talking medicine box. The device announces the name, dosage and timing of each medicine, helping visually impaired people manage their medication more independently. His innovation has earned him national recognition.

Identifying medicines without being able to see them can be a daily challenge, particularly when tablets look or feel alike. Rehan recognised this difficulty through conversations with visually impaired friends at school, some of whom depended on their parents to identify medicines and hand them the correct tablets.

His project, Smart Medicine Box for the Visually Challenged, was among five projects from Telangana selected for national recognition at the 12th National INSPIRE Awards-MANAK Exhibition, held recently at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Of the nearly 780 projects showcased, 62 were selected for recognition, with Telangana securing five awards and finishing third nationally.

After completing his matriculation from the Devnar School for the Blind, Rehan is now pursuing his Intermediate education at a junior college. He is also preparing for engineering entrance examinations, including JEE Main and EAMCET.

“I am visually impaired myself. When I was studying at Devnar School for the Blind, I had friends who were also visually impaired. Some of their parents were visually impaired too. I wondered how they identified and took their medicines. When I asked them, they said their parents identified the medicines by touch. But if two medicines felt similar, there was a possibility of confusion,” Rehan told TNIE. “That is when I started thinking about developing this box.”