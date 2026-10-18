Telangana: Poetry forged against the odds

NIZAMABAD : Mastering Avadhanam is no easy feat. The traditional Telugu literary art requires a performer to compose poetry to prescribed conditions while simultaneously responding to challenges posed by multiple questioners. For Banavath Nithin, a tribal engineering student from an agricultural family with no literary background, mastering the art has meant overcoming barriers of caste and class as well.

A mechanical engineering student at IIIT-Basara in Nirmal district, Nithin is taking Avadhanam to government schools to kindle interest in Telugu literature and help students develop concentration and memory. He is reportedly the first person from the Banjara tribal community to gain recognition as an Avadhani, in an art form traditionally dominated by Brahmins.

Hailing from Velagatur village in Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district, Nithin grew up in an agricultural family. Despite his parents being illiterate and having no literary background, he pursued his education through the formal schooling system before joining IIIT Basara.

His interest in Telugu poetry began in school, when his teacher Taduri Gangadhar introduced him to poetry and taught him the fundamentals of Alankara Shastram (poetics), Chandassu (prosody) and Telugu grammar.

Nithin later honed his skills in Avadhanam under the guidance of Telugu teacher and poet Om Prakash Bochkar. He has also authored several literary works, including Vishwanatha Shatakam, Vasaradeeshwari and Saraswathi Shatakam.

Describing Avadhanam as a demanding yet rewarding literary art, Nithin told TNIE that practising it could improve concentration, memory and mental engagement. Through performances and interactions with students, he hopes to introduce younger generations to the richness of Telugu poetry.