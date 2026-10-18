Telangana seeks full MSP cover amid drought

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that Telangana is reeling under drought conditions linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has urged the Union government to procure agricultural produce at MSP without imposing a 25% limit on the quantity of certain crops purchased from farmers.

He also sought increased financial assistance for drought relief, irrigation and crop diversification, stating that drought conditions prevailed in 315 mandals of Telangana.

Nageswara Rao participated in a video conference on the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ convened by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

The minister said the programme would be implemented from October 22 to November 30, with support from national agricultural institutes and university staff. He said the state government had issued instructions to officials to conserve water and ensure the timely supply of water and electricity to protect crops.

Nageswara Rao called for the provision of drip irrigation facilities and seeds for interim crops to help farmers cope with drought conditions. He also sought increased funding under VB-G RAM G for the construction of farm ponds, water conservation works and land development.

He called for rationalising subsidies on fertilisers, pointing out that the existing subsidy structure favoured urea and encouraged its excessive use.

Nageswara Rao sought the Centre’s support for the procurement of all major crops in full to promote crop diversification. He said awareness programmes must be accompanied by financial assistance and assurances of a market for farmers’ produce.