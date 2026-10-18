Telangana: Tech to ensure accurate resurvey of land, says Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the state is deploying modern equipment for the ongoing land resurvey across Telangana, which will be completed in three phases.

Addressing revenue officials at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, he said the exercise aims to resolve land disputes across the state. The survey has so far been completed in 285 villages, and landowners are raising objections. He said the state was still relying on land records prepared under the Nizam in 1936. Over the years, the number of survey numbers had increased from 40 lakh at the time to 2.29 crore now.

The government will use Differential GPS (DGPS), rovers, GIS and QGIS instead of the chains and measuring tapes used earlier.

The survey results will also be digitised to help resolve land disputes. Tenders are being floated to procure another 400 rovers, in addition to the 411 currently in use.

In the first phase, the resurvey is being conducted in 70 villages in each of the 32 districts, except Hyderabad, covering a total of 2,720 villages.

Once the exercise is completed, boundaries will be fixed for every land parcel and a Bhudhaar number will be allotted. The details will then be entered into the Bhu Bharathi portal. This is expected to reduce problems during land sales, registrations and mutations.