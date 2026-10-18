Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy unveils record 72-foot Bathukamma

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Bathukamma celebrations were a hallmark of Telangana’s cultural legacy and self-respect.

He inaugurated this year’s celebrations with a 72-foot Bathukamma, setting a new record.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attended the event in Amberpet as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan said the festival was unique to Telangana, as it was closely connected to nature.

He said Bathukamma had also become a symbol of resistance against the Nizam during the Telangana armed struggle.

“The festival is celebrated irrespective of financial condition or caste. It is celebrated on a grand scale through songs. Songs were used to fight against superstitions. I pray to the deity to provide everyone with a good life free from natural calamities. I also wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and pray that he continues to deliver good governance for the people,” he said.