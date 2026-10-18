Telangana: Where stones taught what words could not

SANGAREDDY: With literacy low and taboos high, ancient artists found a way to teach sex education: they carved it in stone. The Narasimha temple in Bejjanki, Siddipet district, features explicit erotic sculptures that historians believe were intended to educate visitors about sex and intimacy in married life.

Far from being merely a place of worship, the temple is believed to have flourished as a centre of learning, where visitors could seek divine blessings as well as gain insights into marital relationships.

Historians believe the temple, built in the Chalukya-Kakatiya period, was designed to offer more than divine darshan. At a time when literacy was limited, artists used visual imagery to communicate knowledge about sex and intimacy, with the aim of fostering harmony between couples.

History researcher Karipe Raj Kumar said the 12th-century temple, built in the Chalukya-Kakatiya style, features unusual sculptures carved into its walls. Reaching the shrine, which stands atop a rocky hillock, requires climbing 123 steps.

Although no inscriptions directly linked to the temple have been found locally, two inscriptions discovered in nearby Shanigaram refer to the village as Bezvajankiya. The name is believed to have gradually evolved into Bejjanki through colloquial usage.