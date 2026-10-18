Telangana’s soil is losing its thirst-quenching power

HYDERABAD: With El Nino raising concerns over agricultural conditions in Telangana, the ability of the soils to retain moisture has come into focus, with Agriculture department tests showing that most districts have medium or low organic carbon content.

Organic carbon helps soil retain moisture, supports microbial activity and improves nutrient cycling. Its depletion can affect soil health and make crops more vulnerable to dry spells. The department’s findings point to the need for closer attention to soil management as farmers contend with weather-related risks.

The department has conducted nearly two lakh soil tests under a joint Centre-State initiative, with the Union government providing 60% of the funding. Of the state’s 621 mandals, tests were conducted in one mandal each in 2024-25 and 2025-26, according to the available data. Testing for 2026-27 is under way. The process resumed after being discontinued in 2019-20.

The findings show that only 14% of the tested soils have high organic carbon content. Many districts also have deficiencies in nitrogen, while phosphorus and potassium levels are low in about 20% of the soils.

The results are broadly in line with national trends. A study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), based on Soil Health Card assessments for 2024-25, found that only 25% of Indian soils had sufficient organic carbon.

The study said organic carbon levels had fallen below 0.5% in an estimated 73-76% of agricultural soils, against a desirable range of 1-1.5% cited for tropical and subtropical soils.

Former professor of soil science at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Aribandi Prasad Rao, said plants require 16 essential nutrients, of which nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium are needed in relatively large quantities. Organic manure supplies several other nutrients and contributes to soil health, he said.