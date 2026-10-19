15L farmers to attend AIKS meet in Nalgonda

HYDERABAD: The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will hold its 36th national-level meeting in Nalgonda from November 15 to 18.

Unveiling the logo of the AIKS, its central committee member and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy stated that the organisation is carrying on the historical protest legacy of anti-imperialist, anti-feudal struggles of Telangana, Tebhaga, Warli and Punnapra Vayalar.

“United struggles against policies inimical to farmers’ interests are being led by us. A mammoth meeting with 15 lakh farmers will be held in Nalgonda on November 15,” he said.

The meeting will be attended by 850 representatives, observers and leaders.

Later, addressing the media, Ranga Reddy said: “Communal politics is affecting the unity of people. Narendra Modi who came to power promising to double farmers’ income has failed to do so in the past 12 years. Farmers are at the receiving end owing to pro-corporate policies, weak social security and natural calamities..”

Telangana Rythu Sangham state treasurer Mood Shoban, state vice-president Prof Aribandi Prasad Rao and others participated in the meeting.