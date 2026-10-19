429 assistant professor posts to be filled in Telangana universities

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has given permission to fill 429 vacant assistant professor posts in the state universities under the Higher Education department through direct recruitment in the first phase.

According to GO Ms No 142 issued by the Finance department on Sunday, the vacancies will be filled in seven state universities. Osmania University accounts for the highest number of vacancies at 252, followed by Kakatiya University and Satavahana University with 49 posts each, and Palamuru University with 45 posts. Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University have 16 vacancies each, while Telangana University has two vacant posts.

The government has directed the Telangana Council of Higher Education and the registrars of the respective universities to initiate the recruitment process immediately. The universities must adhere to the applicable recruitment rules, reservation provisions, roster points and other statutory requirements while issuing notifications. The recruitment will follow the uniform guidelines issued by the government, stated in the GO.