CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate Future City Police Commissionerate

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Future City Police Commissionerate at Ibrahimpatnam on Monday, Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said.

On Sunday, Joshi chaired a high-level review meeting, attended by Joint Commissioner of Police G Chandana Deepti, to discuss preparations for the chief minister’s visit.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) at Kurmidda village in Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district.

Officials discussed Advance Security Liaison (ASL) arrangements at both venues, police deployment, traffic regulation, emergency preparedness, and coordination among departments.

Additional SP E Srinivasa Rao and DSP D Krishna were nominated for security coordination at the commissionerate venue, while Srinivasa Rao and DSP Janardhan were assigned to coordinate arrangements at the NIUM venue.