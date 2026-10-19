Festive joy dims as veggie prices go up in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Amid festive season, rising vegetable prices are squeezing household budgets across Telangana, prompting consumers to cut back on purchases.

Tomatoes that sold for around Rs 20 per kg at roadside markets in Hyderabad two weeks ago now cost Rs 50, while supermarkets charge around Rs 60. Tomato prices have risen by around 150% at roadside markets and 71% in supermarkets, driven by heat, water shortages, crop damage, and lower market arrivals.

Onion prices have also surged, reaching Rs 65-70 per kg in early October, up from around 30 a month earlier. At Hyderabad’s Rythu Bazaars, onions sold for Rs 45-50 per kg on September 12, while street vendors charged around 60. Quick-commerce platforms quoted Rs 60-70 per kg.

Wholesale prices at Malakpet market rose to Rs 45,000-52,000 per quintal, against Rs 18,000-20,000 in July.

“The rise in onion prices was linked to lower supplies from Maharashtra and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, both important sources for Telangana. Rain damage in these regions affected availability, while some farmers in Kurnool reduced cultivation after incurring losses in the previous season,” trader Sai told TNIE.