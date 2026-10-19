Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla performs Ayudha Puja at Lok Bhavan

HYDERABAD: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla performed Ayudha Puja at Lok Bhavan on Sunday, offering prayers to Goddess Durga and Goddess Pochamma and participating in traditional rituals.

The Governor first offered prayers to Goddess Durga at the Electricity department office and later worshipped Goddess Pochamma on the Lok Bhavan premises.

He also performed Ayudha Puja for weapons used by security personnel and offered prayers to official vehicles at the Lok Bhavan garage.

Later, Shukla posed for a group photograph with Lok Bhavan officials and staff, who greeted him on the occasion of Bathukamma, Navratri and Vijayadashami. The Governor reciprocated their greetings and urged them to celebrate the festivals with devotion while upholding traditions.

He wished that the festive occasions would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to people’s lives.

Governor’s Special Chief Secretary M Dana Kishore, Joint Secretary Komanduri Shashi Kiran, ADC Kanthi Lal, Chief Security Officers Srinivas and Mattaiah, Press Secretary M Dasharatham, Lok Bhavan Employees’ Association president A Chandra Mohan and Garage Supervisor Rajesh were among those who participated in the programme.