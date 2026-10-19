Lack of clarity on AI usage causes confusion in Telangana's Commercial Tax department

HYDERABAD: With AI being the buzzword in every field, its usage is increasingly gaining currency and acceptance. The state’s Commercial Tax Department (CTD) officials have been unofficially using AI in their work for drafting discrepancy reports, notices, orders, and other proceedings. They have also been using it for analysing, translating and summarising case records.

The Circular No 1/2026 issued by the department on August 18 in its bid to balance the confidentiality of taxpayer information and obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 welcomes responsible adoption of AI tools to enhance speed, consistency and quality. However, while focusing on what is barred, it fails to give actionable guidelines to officials.

It further errs by shifting the legal, disciplinary and criminal burden onto individual field officers without establishing an institutional infrastructure, budget allocations and risks delaying adoption of technology for better efficiency.

The circular imposes absolute bans on inputting any taxpayer data into third-party AI platforms, integrating departmental databases (GSTN, Back Office, BIFA, e-way bill) via APIs or browser extensions, and using personal devices or accounts for processing official records. The circular only permits generic legal research in the abstract and language or grammatical polishing of drafts.

The circular while permitting officers to frame queries in generic (wholly hypothetical) terms, opines that the taxpayer information can be leaked easily. But it doesn’t suggest the way to navigate safely without the risk of data leak while warning, their usage amounts in law to disclosure of confidential taxpayer information to a person not authorised to receive it.