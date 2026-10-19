Telangana: Anti-Pharma City committee alleges forcible land acquisition

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Pharma City Struggle Committee on Sunday flayed the state government for keeping Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s programme to lay the foundation stone for the National Institute of Urban Management under wraps.

In a press statement, the committee alleged that the assigned lands of farmers are being taken over without their consent.

The National Institute of Urban Management is coming up at Marlakunta thanda, near Kurmidda village in the Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district.

The committee reminded the public that the chief minister had promised to protect farmers from the forcible acquisition of assigned lands, which were originally given to the poor by Indira Gandhi during her tenure as prime minister.

Farmers intimidated

They alleged that police force is now being used to intimidate farmers while the government pushes ahead with its programmes. This, the committee said, completely contradicts the promises made in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.

It further stated that although the present dispensation talks about ‘Praja Palana’ (people’s governance), it is failing to consult the public.

What is the problem with meeting farmers and listening to their concerns?” the committee asked.

Alleging that farmers were being coerced into parting with their lands, it questioned: “Why wasn’t the itinerary of the CM made public? Why is the government afraid of the farmers? Will they not hold him in high esteem if the promises made to them are honoured?”

The committee ultimately urged the government to cancel the GO on Pharma City, as had been promised earlier.