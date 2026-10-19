Telangana govt allocated Rs 2,500 crore for temple development: DCM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the government was undertaking temple development works across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

He also said that in view of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, another Rs 2,000 crore was being spent on developing riverfront areas and temples along the Godavari river.

The deputy chief minister was speaking at a public meeting after offering prayers at the Sri Adbhutha Venkateswara Swamy temple at Nacharam in Enkoor mandal of Khammam district. He also laid the foundation stone for a road leading to the temple, to be constructed at an estimated cost of `44 crore.

Vikramarka said that `276 crore had been allocated for the development of the Bhadrachalam temple and `354 crore for the Sri Gnana Saraswati temple at Basara.

On Telangana’s financial situation, he said that the state had accumulated a debt burden of approximately Rs 8.20 lakh crore over the last decade.

“The government is currently spending around Rs 6,600 crore per month on the repayment of principal and interest,” he said.

“Despite these financial commitments, the government continues to implement welfare schemes besides carrying out infrastructure and other development initiatives,” he added.

‘Telangana’s debt burden at `8.2L crore’

On Telangana’s financial situation, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state had accumulated a debt burden of approximately Rs 8.2 lakh crore over the last decade. “The government is currently spending around Rs 6,600 crore per month on the repayment of principal and interest. Despite these financial commitments, the government continues to implement welfare schemes besides carrying out infrastructure and other development initiatives,” he said.