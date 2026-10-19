Three scribes among six booked for official’s suicide

KHAMMAM: The alleged harassment of a Civil Supplies Department official by six persons, including a woman outsourcing employee and three media representatives, is under police investigation following his death by suicide at a private lodge in Bhadrachalam on Saturday night.
Anantha Lakshmi Narayana (56), an assistant in the Civil Supplies Department who managed its gas agency in Palvancha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was found hanging in a room at Godavari Lodge. He reportedly left behind suicide notes holding six persons responsible for his death.
Based on a complaint lodged by his daughter, Ananthula Madhulika, Bhadrachalam Town police registered a case under Section 108 read with Section 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rajitha, Rajesh, Naga Chandu, Venkanna, Khalim and Ravi. Three of the accused are local reporters, police said.
According to the complaint, Rajitha worked as an outsourced computer operator at the Civil Supplies Department’s gas office, where Narayana was the manager. She allegedly insisted that he allow her to collect additional amounts from consumers for services provided by the gas agency, citing the practice of collecting extra money for services at the gas agency. Narayana reportedly refused to cooperate with the alleged practice.
The complaint alleged that Rajitha subsequently harassed him, forcing him to take 21 days of leave and stay at home. He rejoined duty on August 17.
On August 25, all six accused allegedly visited the Palvancha office and abused and threatened Narayana in the presence of staff and gas delivery personnel. The complaint further alleged that Rajitha bore a grudge against him after he brought her alleged activities to the notice of higher authorities on September 30. She subsequently accused him of sexual harassment, it stated.
The complainant alleged that the six persons acted together to harass Narayana and demanded Rs 1 crore in connection with the withdrawal of a complaint. When he said he could not pay the amount, they allegedly threatened to continue harassing him and drive him to suicide.
Narayana reportedly travelled to Bhadrachalam on October 17, checked into Godavari Lodge and died by suicide. The notes he left behind named all six accused and held them responsible for his death.
The District Civil Supplies Officer of Bhadradri Kothagudem district said a departmental inquiry had been conducted following a complaint lodged by the woman employee.
Bhadrachalam Town Circle Inspector Satla Raju confirmed that a case had been registered based on the daughter’s complaint and that an investigation was underway. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established.