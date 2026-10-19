Three scribes among six booked for official’s suicide

KHAMMAM: The alleged harassment of a Civil Supplies Department official by six persons, including a woman outsourcing employee and three media representatives, is under police investigation following his death by suicide at a private lodge in Bhadrachalam on Saturday night.

Anantha Lakshmi Narayana (56), an assistant in the Civil Supplies Department who managed its gas agency in Palvancha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was found hanging in a room at Godavari Lodge. He reportedly left behind suicide notes holding six persons responsible for his death.

Based on a complaint lodged by his daughter, Ananthula Madhulika, Bhadrachalam Town police registered a case under Section 108 read with Section 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rajitha, Rajesh, Naga Chandu, Venkanna, Khalim and Ravi. Three of the accused are local reporters, police said.

According to the complaint, Rajitha worked as an outsourced computer operator at the Civil Supplies Department’s gas office, where Narayana was the manager. She allegedly insisted that he allow her to collect additional amounts from consumers for services provided by the gas agency, citing the practice of collecting extra money for services at the gas agency. Narayana reportedly refused to cooperate with the alleged practice.