TOMCOM cheated youth with German jobs promise: BRS leader T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that the state government has turned the state owned TOMCOM into a racket that loots unemployed youth in the name of German jobs.

In a press statement, he alleged that the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) collected `4.10 lakh to `4.5 lakh per candidate from 70 to 75 youth across 15 districts for exam, insurance and visa costs. However, they did not get the jobs, he added.

He demanded that a CID or judicial probe be ordered immediately into the issue and urged the officials to register criminal cases against those responsible.

Harish Rao also demanded a white paper on fees collected versus actual overseas placements. “Poor farming families drained three years of income, pledged the gold ornaments of their mothers and wives. Some of them even borrowed money and they are still paying interest on loans they availed. They are all suffering because they trusted the government to fulfil its promise,” he said.

“Candidates who cleared the B1 German exam were then told to clear B2. The programme’s own publicity announced that nine of them were all set to fly to Germany. Yet, not one of those nine candidates went to Germany,” he said.

“The agreement they were made to sign says any dispute must be taken to a court in Lucknow, over 1,000 km away. RTI queries seeking TOMCOM’s actual placement numbers have gone unanswered past the legal deadline. As recently as June this year, the Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy was inaugurating a fresh TOMCOM batch and promising jobs while these 70 families were still waiting,” he added.

He demanded a refund of every rupee collected by TOMCOM and Fairstreet India.