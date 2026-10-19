Two new gecko species add to Telangana’s reptile riches

HYDERABAD: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Nehru Zoological Park have discovered two gecko species from Telangana, adding to the state’s known reptile diversity. Hemidactylus cairnicola, found in Nalgonda district, and H koyaorum, recorded in Warangal district, take the number of endemic gecko species in the state to six.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Taxonomy, followed three years of research by Bharath Bhupathi, Sumidh Ray, Dr B Laxmi Narayana, Amirtha Balan, Dr Deepa Jaiswal and Dr Pratyush P Mohapatra. Genetic analysis showed that the two species differ by 9.5-10%.

Two geckos, distinct features

H cairnicola was found near Vardhamani Gudem in Nalgonda, where it was associated with traditional stone cairns — structures made by stacking stones — that inspired its name.

The medium-sized gecko has a snout-to-vent length of about 49 mm, 13-15 rows of raised dorsal tubercles, 137-145 ventral scales and seven to eight femoral pores on each side. Dorsal tubercles are raised structures on the back, while femoral pores are small openings along the inner thighs that help distinguish lizard species.

H koyaorum was recorded in Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary in Warangal and named in honour of the Koya tribal community, recognising its cultural connection with the region’s forests and hills.

It grows to about 55.6 mm and has 15-16 rows of dorsal tubercles, 120-133 ventral scales and seven to nine femoral pores on each side. Unlike H cairnicola, it has mostly uniform scales without keels.