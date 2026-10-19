Two new gecko species add to Telangana’s reptile riches

HYDERABAD: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Nehru Zoological Park have discovered two gecko species from Telangana, adding to the state’s known reptile diversity. Hemidactylus cairnicola, found in Nalgonda district, and H koyaorum, recorded in Warangal district, take the number of endemic gecko species in the state to six.
The findings, published in the European Journal of Taxonomy, followed three years of research by Bharath Bhupathi, Sumidh Ray, Dr B Laxmi Narayana, Amirtha Balan, Dr Deepa Jaiswal and Dr Pratyush P Mohapatra. Genetic analysis showed that the two species differ by 9.5-10%.
Two geckos, distinct features
H cairnicola was found near Vardhamani Gudem in Nalgonda, where it was associated with traditional stone cairns — structures made by stacking stones — that inspired its name.
The medium-sized gecko has a snout-to-vent length of about 49 mm, 13-15 rows of raised dorsal tubercles, 137-145 ventral scales and seven to eight femoral pores on each side. Dorsal tubercles are raised structures on the back, while femoral pores are small openings along the inner thighs that help distinguish lizard species.
H koyaorum was recorded in Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary in Warangal and named in honour of the Koya tribal community, recognising its cultural connection with the region’s forests and hills.
It grows to about 55.6 mm and has 15-16 rows of dorsal tubercles, 120-133 ventral scales and seven to nine femoral pores on each side. Unlike H cairnicola, it has mostly uniform scales without keels.
TG records 97 reptile species
The discoveries form part of a broader assessment by ZSI researchers that documents 97 reptile species in Telangana. The list includes 46 species each of lizards and snakes, six species of turtles and tortoises, and one crocodilian species.
The inventory provides an overview of the state’s reptile diversity while highlighting gaps in knowledge about the distribution and conservation status of several species.
Among lizards, the gecko family Gekkonidae is the most species-rich, with 20 species recorded in the state. It is followed by Scincidae (13), Agamidae (eight), Lacertidae (three), and Chamaeleonidae and Varanidae (one each).
The assessment also lists several lizard species of taxonomic and biogeographical significance, including Riopa deccanensis, Hemidactylus flavicaudus, H xericolus and H aemulus, alongside the two recently described geckos. Specimens used to describe these species came from locations including Amrabad Tiger Reserve and parts of Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Warangal districts.
These records underline the importance of the Deccan region and the Eastern Ghats in understanding species distribution and endemism — the occurrence of species within restricted geographical areas. Detailed morphological and genetic studies may also establish whether some populations previously grouped with known species warrant recognition as distinct species.
Much remains to be assessed
While most recorded species are classified as Least Concern, Sitana thondalu is Near Threatened, Eutropis ashwamedhi Vulnerable and Hemidactylus kangerensis Endangered. Several recently recognised species remain Not Evaluated, indicating that their population trends, geographical ranges and habitat requirements have not been sufficiently assessed.
Dr Mohapatra, Scientist-E at ZSI, said several areas, including parts of the Eastern Ghats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, remain insufficiently explored. Systematic surveys could help identify overlooked species, resolve taxonomic uncertainties and establish more accurate distribution records.
He said documenting species diversity must be accompanied by assessments of population status and habitat conditions to identify conservation priorities, particularly in rocky landscapes and forests where specialised reptiles may have restricted ranges.
The populations, distribution, habitat requirements and potential threats facing the two newly described geckos also need to be assessed to determine appropriate conservation measures, according to scientists.
Their identification draws attention to the rocky landscapes of Nalgonda and Warangal, where crevices and other microhabitats support geckos and lizards.
The findings underline the need for sustained field surveys and genetic research to establish the extent of Telangana’s reptile diversity and protect rocky habitats and forest ecosystems that may harbour species yet to be documented or adequately studied.