Vacancies, delayed promotions hit Women & Child Welfare Dept in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Women and Child Welfare Department in Telangana is facing administrative challenges, with several key posts lying vacant, officials from other departments holding additional charge and delays in promotions affecting its functioning across districts.

According to sources, a district-wise list of District Welfare Officers (DWOs) across all 33 districts highlights the vacancies and the department’s dependence on officials from other departments to manage welfare administration.

Fourteen districts are being managed by DWOs holding full additional charge (FAC), while Assistant Directors or Deputy Directors from the Women Development and Child Welfare Department are handling responsibilities in eight districts.

Officials from the Disabled Welfare Department are holding charge in three districts, while officials from other departments are managing the work in six districts. Two districts have vacant DWO posts, according to the sources.

In Hyderabad, the DWO level post was recently assigned to an official from the Juvenile Welfare Department. In Peddapalli, the district collector is handling the DWO’s responsibilities, while officials from other departments are managing the work in Jagtial, Suryapet and Narayanpet. In Mancherial, an official from the Disabled Welfare Department has been handling the DWO’s responsibilities, while in Rajanna Sircilla, an official from the Juvenile Welfare Department has been discharging the role for more than five years.