CM Revanth Reddy lays foundation for Rs 200 crore NIUM campus

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for the net-zero campus of the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) in Future City. He also inspected the Young India Skill University and inaugurated the Future City Police Commissionerate building in Ibrahimpatnam.

The NIUM campus will be built on 20 acres allotted free of cost by the State government, at an estimated cost of `200 crore. The project is expected to be completed by June 2028.

NIUM was selected for Telangana through a national-level competitive process in 2009 under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). The Centre had assured Rs 50 crore for the institute, subject to the State government allotting land. However, successive governments failed to allocate land for 16 years, until the Revanth Reddy government allotted 20 acres in Future City.

The institute will have six research centres focusing on urban governance and financial mobilisation, basic urban amenities, social and economic development and corporate social responsibility (CSR), urban transportation, climate change mitigation, and incubation to encourage new ideas.

NIUM will train municipal commissioners, other officials and elected representatives of urban local bodies. It will also have an Urban Living Street Corridor to examine models developed to address urban challenges.

The campus will include 122 residential units for trainees, researchers and visitors.