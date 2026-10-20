Dasara symbolises victory of good over evil: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said Dasara symbolises the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood, adding that evil, despite gaining the upper hand temporarily, could be defeated through strong determination.

In a statement, he said Vijayadasami represented the triumph of justice over evil and reminded people of the need to promote goodness, punctuality, a spirit of service and mutual respect.

He wished that farmers received their due and that farmers, youth and women progressed in all sectors. He also hoped that the nation would advance through collective cooperation.

Kishan prayed that the deity would bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the strength to lead the nation on the path of development towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’. State BJP president N Ramachander Rao said that no matter how powerful evil might be, good would ultimately prevail. India’s history and culture bore testimony to the victory of those who fought for good, he added.

Rajnath to attend ANNUAL Alai Balai

Hyderabad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the annual Alai Balai gathering on October 22, 2026, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The event, organised by the Alai Balai Foundation, will begin at 10.30 am. Foundation chairperson Bandaru Vijaya Laxmi said the gathering aims to bring people from different walks of life together, transcending political and social differences. The programme will showcase Telangana’s cultural heritage through Bathukamma, Bonalu, Dappu, Gussadi, Kolatam and other traditional folk performances, alongside regional cuisine.