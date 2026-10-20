Justice league: Telangana HC upholds ED summons in alleged Rs 5.10-crore bank fraud case

Divorce plea rejected, restitution decree upheld

The Telangana High Court has dismissed two appeals by a man challenging the rejection of his divorce petition and an order directing him to resume cohabitation with his wife. A bench of Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana upheld the order of the additional family court which rejected his divorce plea on grounds of cruelty and allowed his wife’s petition for restitution of conjugal rights. The husband alleged that his wife displayed abnormal behaviour, threatened suicide and subjected him to mental cruelty. The bench found that he had failed to substantiate these claims, producing no medical records to support his allegation of psychological illness. It noted that email exchanges showed the wife was willing to join him in the US. The court said criminal proceedings and ordinary marital disputes did not, by themselves, constitute cruelty, and dismissed both appeals.