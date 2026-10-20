Justice league: Telangana HC upholds ED summons in alleged Rs 5.10-crore bank fraud case

ED summons upheld in Rs 5.10 crore loan fraud case
The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition by Paruchuri Kumar and another seeking to quash Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in an alleged Rs 5.10 crore bank fraud case. Justice J Sreenivas Rao held that the ED was empowered to issue summons under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), finding no legal or jurisdictional grounds to interfere. The petitioners cited pending criminal proceedings by the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad, and the CBI, and their willingness to repay the loan through a one-time settlement. The court said pending cases and a proposed settlement did not bar an independent ED investigation or justify quashing the summons.
Divorce plea rejected, restitution decree upheld
The Telangana High Court has dismissed two appeals by a man challenging the rejection of his divorce petition and an order directing him to resume cohabitation with his wife. A bench of Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana upheld the order of the additional family court which rejected his divorce plea on grounds of cruelty and allowed his wife’s petition for restitution of conjugal rights. The husband alleged that his wife displayed abnormal behaviour, threatened suicide and subjected him to mental cruelty. The bench found that he had failed to substantiate these claims, producing no medical records to support his allegation of psychological illness. It noted that email exchanges showed the wife was willing to join him in the US. The court said criminal proceedings and ordinary marital disputes did not, by themselves, constitute cruelty, and dismissed both appeals.