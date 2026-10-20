Northeast monsoon unlikely to bring rain relief to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is unlikely to receive significant rainfall during the Northeast monsoon unless favourable weather systems develop, say meteorologists.

With the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) remaining neutral, the chances of widespread rain remain low. The state has recorded a 23% rainfall deficit since June, which could widen to 30% if substantial rainfall does not occur over the next month.

The Southwest monsoon withdrew from the country on October 15, marking the end of the main rainy season. However, the onset of the Northeast monsoon over parts of southern India, including coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, has raised hopes of some rainfall in Telangana over the coming weeks.

For a state that has received below-normal rainfall since June, the key question is whether the Northeast monsoon can provide some relief before the year ends.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state received 615.8 mm of rainfall between June 1 and October 15, against the normal 795.7 mm, resulting in a 23% deficit.

35% rainfall deficit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad recorded 458.5 mm against its normal of 700.2 mm, leaving the district with a 35% deficit. Across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgir Municipal Corporation (MMC) areas, cumulative rainfall stood at 457.6 mm against the normal 687.6 mm, a shortfall of 33%.

The Northeast monsoon, which extends from October to December, becomes an important source of rainfall for southeastern India after the Southwest monsoon withdraws. During this period, easterly and northeasterly winds carry moisture from the Bay of Bengal towards southern peninsular India.