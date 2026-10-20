South Central Railway runs 120 special trains to meet festive rush

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has operated 120 special trains over the past week, carrying around four lakh additional passengers to meet the festive-season travel surge.

The zone has announced more than 700 special trains for Dasara, Diwali and Chhath Puja, connecting major destinations across the country, including Prayagraj, Danapur, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Mangaluru.

SCR has deployed additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at major stations and assigned Commercial Department officers and supervisors to monitor arrangements, manage crowds and assist passengers.

Additional ticket counters have been opened at Secunderabad (four each), Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Lingampalli and Charlapalli (two each). Extra automatic ticket vending machines are operational, and passengers are being encouraged to use the UTS app, with QR codes displayed at prominent locations to facilitate ticket purchases.

Women staff have been deployed at Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda to assist female passengers. Additional enquiry counters, display boards and public address systems provide updates on special trains, platforms and coach positions.