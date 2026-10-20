Telangana: 12.4 lakh pattadar passbooks issued in 34 months, says Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Minister for Revenue and Housing, Information and Public Relations said the revenue system is being recalibrated to provide services to people in a transparent manner. He blamed the previous regime for the mess in the department.

Addressing officials at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar secretariat, on Monday, he reviewed the decisions on the implementation of Bhu Bharathi, distribution of pattadar passbooks to farmers, resurvey of private lands across the state. He asked officials to provide services in a transparent and speedy manner at the field level.

Bhu Bharathi, the minister stated, was brought with a target of land dispute free Telangana. Ever since the new act was passed on April 14, 2025 a total of 5,68,858 pass books were issued, while 6,71,508 were given before the act. In all 12,40,366 pass books were given in the last 34 months.

Resurvey is being done for lands to resolve long pending problems. Farmers who don’t have papers are unable to avail government welfare benefits. Rightful owners are being identified after a resurvey and their rights are being restored, the minister informed.

Citing an example, he stated that by resolving disputes between tribals and non-tribals 1,600 acres were given to 906 farmers. Similarly in Maddirala mandal of Suryapet district after resurvey of 15 villages 3,450 acres were distributed to 2,400 farmers. These farmers are now able to avail rythu bharosa, bank loans and other benefits. Similar relief will be provided by holding resurveys.

The minister further reminded officials the decisions being taken will benefit people only if they are implemented in a fool proof manner. He discussed the establishment of a food park with officials of Jangaon district.