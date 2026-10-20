Telangana Cabinet panel to monitor El Nino impact

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, to review the El Nino induced drought situation. The committee comprises N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Vakiti Srihari and Tummala Nageswara Rao.

K Ramakrishna Rao, adviser and ex-officio special chief secretary to the chief minister, will be a special invitee and coordinate the committee’s work, providing periodic updates on the situation. The Secretary, Planning department, will be the convenor.

The committee will regularly monitor conditions, issue necessary directions to departments and submit recommendations on measures to address the drought and El Nino impact. It will also consider issues to be raised with the Union government.

Meanwhile, the Panchayati Raj department, headed by Seethakka, is prioritising drinking water supply in rural areas and rainwater conservation through soak pits and spring ponds.

The department is coordinating with other wings to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to people.