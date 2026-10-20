Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials to create plans for drinking water prevention amid El Nino

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju has directed officials to prepare micro-level contingency plans to prevent drinking water and power shortages arising from El Nino.

Addressing a video conference on Monday, he stressed the need for grassroots-level plans. Though power generation had been inadequate, electricity was being supplied to agriculture, households and industries without cuts, he said.

Government offices have been directed to conserve electricity by maintaining air-conditioning temperatures at 25 degrees Celsius during the day and reducing usage after 6 pm. Jaju also asked the five special officers assigned to Yadadri Thermal Power Station to maximise generation. An all-party meeting and a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting would soon be convened to discuss El Nino’s impact, he said.

Energy department officials said illegal withdrawal of water from local sources for agriculture using motor pumps was causing transformers to burn out.

With supplies from the Manjeera and Singur reservoirs unavailable, the 110 million gallons per day (MGD) normally drawn from them was being replaced with 60 MGD from Mission Bhagiratha and additional supplies from the Krishna river and other sources.