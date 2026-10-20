Telangana Chief Secretary directs officials to create plans for drinking water prevention amid El Nino

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju has directed officials to prepare micro-level contingency plans to prevent drinking water and power shortages arising from El Nino.
Addressing a video conference on Monday, he stressed the need for grassroots-level plans. Though power generation had been inadequate, electricity was being supplied to agriculture, households and industries without cuts, he said.
Government offices have been directed to conserve electricity by maintaining air-conditioning temperatures at 25 degrees Celsius during the day and reducing usage after 6 pm. Jaju also asked the five special officers assigned to Yadadri Thermal Power Station to maximise generation. An all-party meeting and a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting would soon be convened to discuss El Nino’s impact, he said.
Energy department officials said illegal withdrawal of water from local sources for agriculture using motor pumps was causing transformers to burn out.
With supplies from the Manjeera and Singur reservoirs unavailable, the 110 million gallons per day (MGD) normally drawn from them was being replaced with 60 MGD from Mission Bhagiratha and additional supplies from the Krishna river and other sources.
Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, said permission to drill or deepen borewells in Hyderabad should be granted only for drinking water and in accordance with regulations. No new borewells should be allowed for construction or other purposes.
A special enforcement drive, in coordination with HYDRAA and other agencies, is underway to identify and remove illegal motor pumps fitted to municipal taps to draw excessive water. From November 1, treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be supplied to construction sites in Hyderabad through green water tankers, he said.
Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary, said groundwater levels in Rangareddy district were falling, prompting the preparation and implementation of alternative plans to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply.
B D Ekka, Special Chief Secretary, said Karimnagar district would have adequate drinking water until June.