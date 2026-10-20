Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka steps up push for SC/ST funds utilisation

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday directed officials to accelerate the utilisation of Sub-Plan funds allocated in the state Budget for the welfare and development of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). He stressed the need to expedite expenditure in line with budgetary allocations and focus on departments lagging in fund utilisation.

At a review meeting on the implementation of the SC and ST Sub-Plans, department-wise budget allocations, expenditure incurred so far and the state’s financial management, Vikramarka said the departments concerned must ensure that allocated funds were spent responsibly and in accordance with their intended objectives.

He made it clear that there should be no delay in utilising funds earmarked for the welfare, social advancement and economic empowerment of SC and ST communities. He directed departments to implement their expenditure plans effectively and ensure that Sub-Plan funds allocated on a population basis were used efficiently for the development of these communities.

The deputy chief minister also directed officials to ensure full utilisation of funds earmarked under special SC and ST budget heads in accordance with statutory provisions and budgetary allocations, just as funds under general budget heads were utilised. He called for identifying gaps in expenditure and taking immediate corrective measures.

He directed Finance department officials to conduct special reviews with departments lagging in fund utilisation and accelerate expenditure.

To strengthen the state’s financial position, Vikramarka directed officials to make effective use of available resources and identify additional sources of revenue.

The deputy chief minister further suggested engaging experienced consultants and financial experts to adopt best practices in financial management.