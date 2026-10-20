Telangana: EAGLE Force uncovers interstate drug network, clandestine labs

HYDERABAD: A drug seizure in Telangana has led EAGLE Force to uncover an alleged interstate synthetic drug network involving clandestine laboratories in Telangana and Maharashtra, chemical suppliers and suspected financiers.

On October 17, investigators uncovered a drug manufacturing unit at a poultry farm in Maregaon village, Tiroda taluk, in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, around 100 km from Nagpur. They found manufacturing equipment and chemical residues at the premises.

On the same day, EAGLE Force arrested Jairaj Krishna Shetty, owner of JSV Globals, in Vasai, Maharashtra, for allegedly supplying propionyl chloride, a key chemical used in mephedrone production, to prime suspect Chetan Madhukar Meshram. Saddam Hussain, a Nalgonda resident originally from Assam, was also arrested.

The investigation began on August 8, when Bibinagar police intercepted a car travelling from Kondamadugu towards Nagpur and seized 27.2 kg of mephedrone and 56.98 kg of acetone. Three persons — Chetan, Mujammel Hoque and Akash Ashok Gawande — were arrested. Police said the mephedrone had been manufactured at Vetukuri Labs in Kondamadugu, near Hyderabad.

Investigators later traced links to a poultry farm near Nagpur, where Chetan allegedly installed reaction and distillation equipment in 2024 with help from Hyderabad-based contacts. The unit was subsequently abandoned following raids on clandestine laboratories. The probe has also linked the network to SM Labs in Moulali, where a reactor was allegedly leased to produce alprazolam and ephedrine. The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the facility in April 2026.

Seven accused have been arrested so far, while several others remain absconding. The investigation has traced alleged links to suppliers in Assam.