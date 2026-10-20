Telangana has rice stocks to last till September 2027

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to strengthen its foodgrain security buffer to protect 3.42 crore people dependent on the Public Distribution System (PDS) against possible drought, crop losses and rising food prices amid the anticipated El Nino impact. The latest estimate indicates that rice stocks will be sufficient to meet requirements until September 2027.

As of October 16, 2026, around 9.64 lakh tonnes of rice was available in buffer godowns. The government is also examining the possibility of providing selected essential commodities, including wheat flour, through the PDS to cushion households against potential price increases during the anticipated period of hardship.

During a review meeting here on Monday, officials presented financial estimates for different distribution models, including distribution at subsidised rates to Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

State may supply essentials through PDS

Items considered for supply through PDS included wheat flour, red gram, palm oil, sugar, tamarind, chilli powder and other essential commodities. The department was asked to work out the quantities required per beneficiary, procurement arrangements and the financial burden before the proposal is placed for a decision.

After reviewing the state’s rice stocks, the minister directed officials to plan procurement and stock management well in advance to ensure uninterrupted supplies, even if the next agricultural seasons are affected by deficient rainfall.