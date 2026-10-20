Telangana has rice stocks to last till September 2027

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to strengthen its foodgrain security buffer to protect 3.42 crore people dependent on the Public Distribution System (PDS) against possible drought, crop losses and rising food prices amid the anticipated El Nino impact. The latest estimate indicates that rice stocks will be sufficient to meet requirements until September 2027.
As of October 16, 2026, around 9.64 lakh tonnes of rice was available in buffer godowns. The government is also examining the possibility of providing selected essential commodities, including wheat flour, through the PDS to cushion households against potential price increases during the anticipated period of hardship.
During a review meeting here on Monday, officials presented financial estimates for different distribution models, including distribution at subsidised rates to Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
State may supply essentials through PDS
Items considered for supply through PDS included wheat flour, red gram, palm oil, sugar, tamarind, chilli powder and other essential commodities. The department was asked to work out the quantities required per beneficiary, procurement arrangements and the financial burden before the proposal is placed for a decision.
After reviewing the state’s rice stocks, the minister directed officials to plan procurement and stock management well in advance to ensure uninterrupted supplies, even if the next agricultural seasons are affected by deficient rainfall.
Uttam said the state should be prepared for adverse seasonal conditions rather than depend entirely on the success of the forthcoming paddy harvest.
The minister said the state required around 2.38 lakh tonnes of rice every month, amounting to 28.56 lakh tonnes annually, to meet the combined requirements of the Central Pool Public Distribution System, Other Welfare Schemes (OWS) and the State Pool, including the Mid-Day Meal programme and other welfare requirements.
As of October 16, 2026, around 9.64 lakh tonnes of rice was available in buffer godowns. This included 3.50 lakh tonnes under the Central Pool and OWS and 6.14 lakh tonnes under the State Pool. A further 18.39 lakh tonnes of rice was expected through pending Custom Milled Rice (CMR) deliveries and other identified supplies.
With existing stocks and pending receipts together, the Civil Supplies department estimated that total rice availability would stand at 28.03 lakh tonnes, sufficient to meet the combined requirements of the PDS and other welfare schemes for approximately 11.7 months, until September 2027.
The minister directed officials to ensure that the quantities expected from millers and other sources actually reach government stocks on schedule.
The present stock position provides a substantial cushion for another five months.
The minister said the food security of millions of beneficiaries must remain protected even if future crops are adversely affected by natural calamities.