Telangana plans to set up over 6,997 SHGs for disabled persons by December 3

HYDERABAD: The state government has set a target of forming 6,997 new Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in 2026-27, alongside a programme to promote self-employment with support from Dr Reddy’s Foundation (DRF).

Under a Memorandum of Understanding between the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and DRF, the initiative aims to identify more than 3,000 interested and eligible persons with disabilities aged 20-45 and help them establish or expand viable businesses. It will cover 18 districts, besides the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC).

The target is to form one new PwD SHG under each Slum Level Federation (SLF) across all urban local bodies (ULBs), taking the total to 6,997 groups by December 3, 2026.

MEPMA has directed district officials and ULB authorities to identify persons with disabilities already engaged in self-employment, including those who are not members of existing PwD SHGs, and facilitate their participation in the Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP).

Apart from GHMC, CMC and MMC, the programme will cover Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Mancherial districts.

DRF, a non-profit established in 1996, will identify entrepreneurs with MEPMA and provide eligible beneficiaries seed grants of up to `25,000 based on business needs and growth potential. The funds will support equipment, and stock, guided by individual business plans.

The programme will offer business and financial management training, while those opting out of self-employment will be offered wage employment. District teams will identify entrepreneurs beyond SHGs, conduct orientation sessions and explain eligibility, benefits and procedures.