Telangana to digitally track Tandur red gram from farm to buyer

HYDERABAD: Around 65,000 farmers cultivating GI-tagged Tandur red gram in Telangana will be brought under a digital traceability system to track the crop from farms to buyers. The state government initiative aims to verify the crop’s geographical origin and prevent spurious produce from being sold as Tandur dal.

Under the project, each farmer will have a digital profile linked to their land, crop and harvest. The system will track produce through aggregation, processing and distribution, enabling verification of its origin across the supply chain.

Hyderabad-based TRST01 (TrayamBhu Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) has received the Notification of Award from Telangana Technology Services (TGTS) to implement the project for the Agriculture department under the National e-Governance Plan in Agriculture (NeGPA) 2025-26 scheme.

Farm plots will be mapped and checked against the registered geographical indication (GI) area to verify whether the produce qualifies as Tandur red gram. The profiles will also help identify individual growers in the supply chain and improve their bargaining power with buyers.

The project aims to encourage women farmers’ participation in the agricultural ecosystem. TRST01 founder and CEO Prabir Mishra said it would link the product’s geographical identity with verifiable supply-chain records.

Tandur red gram, popularly known as Tandur Toor Dal, became Telangana’s first agricultural product to receive a GI tag in December 2022. The GI is held by Yalal Farmers Producers Company, which filed the application with support from Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).