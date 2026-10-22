All police vacancies will be filled by 2028, vows CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that all vacancies in the Police Department would be filled by 2028. Addressing the Police Commemoration Parade at Goshamahal, he directed DGP CV Anand to take steps to increase the ex-gratia for Home Guards who lose their lives in the line of duty to Rs 10 lakh.

The chief minister described the recruitment of 112 DSPs as unprecedented in Telangana’s history. A notification had also been issued to fill 5,000 vacancies in the Police department. The government was appointing transgender persons as traffic assistants, he said, in a move aimed at promoting their dignity and social inclusion.

Emphasising the need for sensitivity in handling cases involving women and children, Revanth said justice for victims should not be delayed. He said women’s safety required a collective effort, with every individual sharing responsibility alongside the police.

Revanth also called on the police to protect young people from drug abuse, praising the EAGLE Force for its efforts to curb drug trafficking and commending the DGP’s initiatives.

Highlighting measures to strengthen policing, the chief minister noted technology-driven policing initiatives, including TG SAFE to tackle food adulteration, SHE Teams and ‘Stand With Her’ to promote women’s safety, and ‘Spandana’ Immediate Protection Teams to assist women and children during emergencies.