All police vacancies will be filled by 2028, vows CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that all vacancies in the Police Department would be filled by 2028. Addressing the Police Commemoration Parade at Goshamahal, he directed DGP CV Anand to take steps to increase the ex-gratia for Home Guards who lose their lives in the line of duty to Rs 10 lakh.
The chief minister described the recruitment of 112 DSPs as unprecedented in Telangana’s history. A notification had also been issued to fill 5,000 vacancies in the Police department. The government was appointing transgender persons as traffic assistants, he said, in a move aimed at promoting their dignity and social inclusion.
Emphasising the need for sensitivity in handling cases involving women and children, Revanth said justice for victims should not be delayed. He said women’s safety required a collective effort, with every individual sharing responsibility alongside the police.
Revanth also called on the police to protect young people from drug abuse, praising the EAGLE Force for its efforts to curb drug trafficking and commending the DGP’s initiatives.
Highlighting measures to strengthen policing, the chief minister noted technology-driven policing initiatives, including TG SAFE to tackle food adulteration, SHE Teams and ‘Stand With Her’ to promote women’s safety, and ‘Spandana’ Immediate Protection Teams to assist women and children during emergencies.
Revanth also highlighted the establishment of the ‘Young India Police School’, which provides educational opportunities to the children of police personnel, from Home Guards to those at the rank of DGP.
Outlining welfare measures, the chief minister said ex-gratia for Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors had been increased from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
For Sub-Inspectors, it had risen from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore, while for Inspectors, it had gone up from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore. Compensation for DSPs and Additional SPs stood at Rs 1.5 crore, while that for SPs and IPS officers had been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. “The increased compensation is not merely financial assistance. It is a gesture of respect from the government towards the families of police martyrs,” he said.
Paying tribute to personnel who had lost their lives in the line of duty, Revanth said discipline was the strength of the police force and integrity its honour. The sense of security the police provided to the public was the greatest recognition of their service. “The police are not alone in their grief. The state government stands with the bereaved family, and the entire society of Telangana also stands with you,” he said.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to police welfare and the future of their families, the Chief Minister urged the force to continue serving as a pillar of public safety. “Let us honour the sacrifices of our martyrs and carry forward their vision. Together, let us build a peaceful, secure and prosperous Telangana,” he added.
Revanth also paid tribute to police martyrs Dev Singh, Pramod Kumar and Gajula Soumya, saying their sacrifices in maintaining law and order would never be forgotten.