Festival waste doubles garbage burden on Karimnagar civic body

KARIMNAGAR: The Bathukamma and Dasara festivals have doubled the garbage collection burden on the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), with sanitation workers putting in extra hours to clear waste from residential divisions, main roads and areas surrounding Durga pandals.

Following the festivities, several flower vendors dumped unsold flowers and floral waste along roadsides, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Waste generated at Durga pandals also accumulated on roads and entered drains, adding to the civic body’s sanitation challenges.

According to MCK estimates, the corporation normally collects around 180 to 200 tonnes of garbage daily from its 60 divisions.

However, the volume has doubled during the festival season, forcing sanitation workers to step up their efforts to keep the city clean.

The surge in waste has posed a major challenge for the civic body, which is already grappling with problems at its dumping yard.

Accumulated garbage continues to emit smoke and foul odour, affecting residents of surrounding colonies.