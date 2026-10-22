Hyderabad’s water clock is ticking

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad could face drinking water restrictions, with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) considering a shift from alternate-day supplies to once every three days if reservoir levels fall further.

The monsoon has ended, but reservoirs are depleted, groundwater reserves are under pressure and daily tanker bookings have surged to 6,000–7,000. Officials warn that the current position may be sustainable for only another two to three months without substantial improvement in inflows.

The government and Water Board are preparing contingency measures to protect drinking water supplies ahead of summer.

Reservoir levels critically low

Singur, with a storage capacity of 29.917 tmcft, currently holds just over 3 tmcft, against more than 16 tmcft at the corresponding time last year. Manjira’s storage has fallen to around 0.250 tmcft against its capacity of 1.500 tmcft. Nagarjunasagar holds around 188 tmcft against its full capacity of 312 tmcft, compared with approximately 310 tmcft last year.

The decline has raised concerns about sustaining supplies through the coming months. Northern and western parts of Hyderabad could be particularly vulnerable because of their dependence on Singur and Manjira. Further depletion could necessitate restricted supplies and emergency pumping arrangements.

The city’s drinking water comes from several sources, including the Krishna, Godavari, Singur, Manjira, Himayathsagar and Osmansagar systems. Maintaining supplies will depend on reservoir storage, pumping capacity and the availability of alternative sources.