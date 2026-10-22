Hyderabad’s water clock is ticking

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad could face drinking water restrictions, with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) considering a shift from alternate-day supplies to once every three days if reservoir levels fall further.
The monsoon has ended, but reservoirs are depleted, groundwater reserves are under pressure and daily tanker bookings have surged to 6,000–7,000. Officials warn that the current position may be sustainable for only another two to three months without substantial improvement in inflows.
The government and Water Board are preparing contingency measures to protect drinking water supplies ahead of summer.
Reservoir levels critically low
Singur, with a storage capacity of 29.917 tmcft, currently holds just over 3 tmcft, against more than 16 tmcft at the corresponding time last year. Manjira’s storage has fallen to around 0.250 tmcft against its capacity of 1.500 tmcft. Nagarjunasagar holds around 188 tmcft against its full capacity of 312 tmcft, compared with approximately 310 tmcft last year.
The decline has raised concerns about sustaining supplies through the coming months. Northern and western parts of Hyderabad could be particularly vulnerable because of their dependence on Singur and Manjira. Further depletion could necessitate restricted supplies and emergency pumping arrangements.
The city’s drinking water comes from several sources, including the Krishna, Godavari, Singur, Manjira, Himayathsagar and Osmansagar systems. Maintaining supplies will depend on reservoir storage, pumping capacity and the availability of alternative sources.
Tanker bookings double
Daily water tanker bookings have climbed to 6,000–7,000, compared with 3,000–3,500 during the corresponding period last year. The increase, attributed to deficient rainfall, falling groundwater levels and excessive extraction, indicates rising demand for supplementary supplies even before peak summer.
Borewells across the CURE region are also under pressure. The combination of declining reservoir storage and groundwater reserves could leave households with fewer alternatives if municipal supplies become less frequent.
Meanwhile, the government has restricted permissions for new borewells intended for construction and other non-drinking purposes in Hyderabad. Fresh permissions will be granted only for drinking water requirements under existing regulations. Existing borewells may be deepened.
Contingency measures
The government is preparing an operational plan involving regulated irrigation releases, prioritisation of drinking water and emergency pumping if reservoir levels fall further.
Krishna basin reservoirs reportedly hold 78.5 tmcft against a combined capacity of 270 tmcft, a deficit of around 71%. Godavari basin projects hold approximately 96 tmcft against a capacity of 145.7 tmcft, leaving them about 34% below capacity.
Alternative measures estimated to cost 57.55 crore are being prepared to manage the anticipated shortfall. A separate proposal worth 84.14 crore envisages additional pumping arrangements at Singur to sustain supplies under Mission Bhagiratha. Their effectiveness will depend on water availability, infrastructure readiness and timely implementation.
Green Tankers to conserve drinking water
The Water Board is also seeking to reduce potable water consumption for construction, industrial and commercial purposes. It has urged large projects, industries, institutions, government offices and commercial establishments to cut their daily use of potable water and groundwater by at least 20% by switching to treated wastewater from STPs.
The HMWSSB will launch its ‘Dial-a-Green Tanker’ service on November 1, targeting the use of 100 MLD of treated wastewater and an equivalent saving in groundwater.
Construction firms, industries, multinational corporations and large software firms will be able to book Green Tankers online or by phone. Standardised, subsidised pricing based on distance and volume is intended to encourage adoption.
Coming weeks crucial
Greater Hyderabad serves an estimated 1.30 crore people through around 14.50 lakh water connections across the city. Any reduction in supply frequency could affect households, particularly those already dependent on borewells and tankers. The coming weeks will determine whether conservation measures and alternative arrangements can stabilise supplies or further restrictions become necessary.