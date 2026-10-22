IMD forecasts two day rain across Telangana even as Mercury Climbs

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places across Telangana over the next two days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, even as temperatures rise, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

The forecast comes as a low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday.

The system developed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. The trough extending from the low-pressure area towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked, according to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and adjoining parts of Thailand and Myanmar persisted on Wednesday, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. It is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea by Wednesday.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and trigger the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 23. It is then expected to move northwestwards and intensify over the following three days.