Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026: State's folk, classical music, dance to be performed

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju has directed officials to organise performances showcasing Telangana’s folk and classical music, dance and traditional art forms during the Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026 to highlight the State’s cultural heritage to national and international delegates.

The summit will be held on December 7, 8 and 9, with prominent industrialists and delegates from India and abroad expected to attend. Reviewing preparations through a video conference with senior officials, Jaju asked them to arrange performances representing different regions of Telangana during the inaugural ceremony.

He also directed officials to organise a Cultural Carnival on December 9, the final day of the summit and the Raksha Expo, when a large number of people are expected to attend the Air Show.

The Chief Secretary said curtain-raiser events for the summit would be held in Hyderabad on October 24 and in New Delhi on October 29.

To promote the summit and Raksha Expo, he instructed officials to install prominent hoardings at international airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as well as at Telangana Bhavan and key locations in New Delhi. In Hyderabad, publicity material should be displayed along the route to Shamshabad airport, on major roads, at prominent landmarks and in star hotels.

Jaju also called for extensive publicity through national print and electronic media and social media platforms. He suggested producing short promotional films featuring film personalities and other celebrities to highlight the significance of the summit.