Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates MLC battle begins at registration desk

NALGONDA: As the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates MLC election draws near, the first signs of battle are already being seen on the horizon — the race to get graduates on the electoral rolls.
With the three combined districts having played a key role in bringing the Congress to power, both the ruling party and the opposition see the election as a test of their organisational strength ahead of future general elections.
So far, 2,32,909 applications have been received from the three districts, against the 4,16,000 graduate voters registered for the election held in May last year.
The gap has put voter enrolment at the centre of party activity, with cadres going door to door and officials urging every eligible graduate to apply through Form-18. In an election where every vote could count, the groundwork may prove as important as the campaign itself.
The draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on November 20. Objections and suggestions can be submitted until December 10, with scrutiny to be completed by December 25.
The final list is due on December 30, subject to approval by the Election Commission of India.
The Congress has already moved ahead on the candidate front, naming R Sarotham Reddy, son of former minister Damodar Reddy. He has been meeting party leaders across the three districts, while the leadership has appointed a coordinator for each Assembly constituency to oversee enrolment efforts. The BRS, meanwhile, has stepped up its activities, with party sources insisting that Rakesh Reddy is likely to be its nominee.
The BJP ticket has also attracted several aspirants.
Adding another dimension to the contest, newly elected PRTU state president Sunkari Bhiksham Goud is seeking support from BJP and BRS leaders. PRTU representatives have also approached Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other state leaders. However, the union leadership has made it clear that Bhiksham Goud will contest under the organisation’s banner even without backing from a political party.
Independent candidate Palakurti Ashok Goud, who polled a sizeable number of votes in the previous election, has announced his intention to contest again. Former Director of Health Gadala Srinivasa Rao is also seeking a Jana Sena Party ticket.
With several contenders positioning themselves early, the contest is taking shape well before the final electoral roll is published. For the parties, the immediate calculation is straightforward: before votes can be won, voters must first be registered.