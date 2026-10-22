Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates MLC battle begins at registration desk

NALGONDA: As the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates MLC election draws near, the first signs of battle are already being seen on the horizon — the race to get graduates on the electoral rolls.

With the three combined districts having played a key role in bringing the Congress to power, both the ruling party and the opposition see the election as a test of their organisational strength ahead of future general elections.

So far, 2,32,909 applications have been received from the three districts, against the 4,16,000 graduate voters registered for the election held in May last year.

The gap has put voter enrolment at the centre of party activity, with cadres going door to door and officials urging every eligible graduate to apply through Form-18. In an election where every vote could count, the groundwork may prove as important as the campaign itself.

The draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on November 20. Objections and suggestions can be submitted until December 10, with scrutiny to be completed by December 25.

The final list is due on December 30, subject to approval by the Election Commission of India.