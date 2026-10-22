Rock grooves hint at prehistoric activity near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Four rock grooves of possible prehistoric significance have been identified near the Banda Juvvi watch tower in Mrugavani National Park at Chilkur, raising the possibility of early human activity in the forested areas around Hyderabad.

The grooves were identified by historian Satyanarayana Dyavanapalli following information provided by B Anand Kumar, administrative officer in the Forest department in Rangareddy district. He has urged the Department of Archaeology and Museums to conduct a systematic survey of the site to establish their origin, purpose and age.

Dyavanapalli told TNIE that the four grooves, each about a foot long and two to four inches deep, are located on a plateau-like rock surface overlooking valleys.

“They may have been used repeatedly to grind or sharpen stone implements, including axes. Their possible association with Neolithic-period activities, dating to around the fifth millennium BCE, remains a hypothesis that requires scientific verification,” he said.

The possible prehistoric origin of the grooves is also being considered in light of the red pigment visible along their surfaces, the historian said.

“During the Neolithic period, stone tools were sharpened using basalt rocks, and the grinding process could have left behind a red residue. The grooves are found on granite rock, and the presence of the pigment could offer a clue to their possible use, though scientific examination is needed to establish its origin,” Dyavanapalli added.