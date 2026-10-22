Telangana: BJP MP Eatala Rajender slams government over Jawaharnagar dump yard

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Wednesday undertook a padayatra demanding the relocation of the Jawaharnagar dump yard, accusing the government of neglecting the problem despite the site ranking fourth globally for methane emissions among 25 locations studied across 18 countries.

Addressing the march, he criticised the government for failing to adopt modern waste-management technologies and announced a meeting with affected residents on October 23, followed by a round table with intellectuals and environmentalists. A protest march against the dump yard would be held on October 27, he said.

“Methane gas is one of the major reasons for global warming and climate change. Satellites have identified areas with high methane emissions. The UCLA School of Law ranked the Jawahar Nagar dump yard fourth among the 25 places studied across 18 countries,” he said.

He said Buenos Aires in Argentina, Jakarta in Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia occupied the first three positions.

Rajender said the yard, originally established to process waste generated by a population of two lakh, was now handling garbage from 1.6 crore people. He alleged that water sources within a 25-km radius had been polluted, contributing to lung and skin ailments among residents.