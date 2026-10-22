Telangana posts record Rs 755 crore liquor sales during Dasara

HYDERABAD: Telangana has posted record liquor sales worth Rs 755.14 crore over four days during the Dasara period, an increase of Rs 57 crore from the Rs 698 crore recorded during the same period last year. Beer sales accounted for 10.44 lakh cases, exceeding hard liquor sales.

Sales peaked at Rs 303 crore on October 19, the day before Dasara, marking the highest single-day sales during the period.

Liquor sales stood at Rs 102.17 crore on October 14 and rose to Rs 126 crore on October 16. Sales increased to Rs 223 crore the following day. There were no sales on October 15 and 18, both holidays.

Of the total sales, hard liquor accounted for 6.83 lakh cases, while beer sales stood at 10.44 lakh cases, reinforcing Telangana’s position as a predominantly beer-consuming market.

Liquor sales in September amounted to Rs 3,209 crore, while October sales have reached Rs 2,055 crore so far. Officials expect sales to remain strong through the end of the month.

The state has 2,620 liquor shops and 1,200 bars, pubs and restaurants, supplied through 17 depots. Revenue from liquor sales is a key source of income for the government and supports the implementation of welfare programmes. The department ranks second only to the Stamps and Registration Department in revenue generation.