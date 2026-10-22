Telangana posts record Rs 755 crore liquor sales during Dasara

HYDERABAD: Telangana has posted record liquor sales worth Rs 755.14 crore over four days during the Dasara period, an increase of Rs 57 crore from the Rs 698 crore recorded during the same period last year. Beer sales accounted for 10.44 lakh cases, exceeding hard liquor sales.
Sales peaked at Rs 303 crore on October 19, the day before Dasara, marking the highest single-day sales during the period.
Liquor sales stood at Rs 102.17 crore on October 14 and rose to Rs 126 crore on October 16. Sales increased to Rs 223 crore the following day. There were no sales on October 15 and 18, both holidays.
Of the total sales, hard liquor accounted for 6.83 lakh cases, while beer sales stood at 10.44 lakh cases, reinforcing Telangana’s position as a predominantly beer-consuming market.
Liquor sales in September amounted to Rs 3,209 crore, while October sales have reached Rs 2,055 crore so far. Officials expect sales to remain strong through the end of the month.
The state has 2,620 liquor shops and 1,200 bars, pubs and restaurants, supplied through 17 depots. Revenue from liquor sales is a key source of income for the government and supports the implementation of welfare programmes. The department ranks second only to the Stamps and Registration Department in revenue generation.
Police rescue four palapittas, forest dept books case
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police rescued four Indian Rollers (palapittas), Telangana’s State bird, from cages at three locations during Dasara celebrations, while the Forest Department registered a case against several persons for releasing another bird at Uppal Mini Stadium.
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said on Wednesday that police rescued the four birds following information from citizens. Despite prior warnings of strict legal action against those who subject animals to cruelty, the birds had been kept in cages during the festival. Two Indian Rollers kept in narrow cages near a temple at Bapughat were rescued and handed over to Forest Department officials at KBR Park.
Another bird, caged and hung from a tree near Sri Chitra Gupta Swami Temple in Chatrinaka, and a fourth, kept in a cage near the Balajinagar temple in Mangalhat, were also rescued and handed over to forest officials. Sajjanar condemned the practice of confining birds in the name of religious celebrations and urged people not to encourage cruelty or the exploitation of wildlife for profit.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department registered a case on October 21 against several persons for releasing an Indian Roller at Uppal Mini Stadium during Dasara celebrations on Tuesday night. The action followed a video of the incident going viral on social media.
Medchal-Malkajgiri District Forest Officer Venu Madhav said preliminary investigations indicated the involvement of Uppal residents Eega Chandrashekar, P Parameshwar Reddy and a few others.
The case was registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 35 of the BNSS. Officials said the investigation was underway. The accused would be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate after the investigation, the officer added.