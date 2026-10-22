Telangana

Telangana: Yadadri Thermal Power Station's fifth unit synchronised with grid

The unit, with an installed capacity of 800 MW, began generating 155 MW before being hand-tripped to facilitate further activities towards commercial operation.
The first four units have already been commissioned and commenced commercial operations.
The first four units have already been commissioned and commenced commercial operations.(Photo | EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
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NALGONDA: The fifth unit of the 4,000-MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Nalgonda district was synchronised with the grid on Tuesday, marking a key milestone in the project’s commissioning process.

The unit, with an installed capacity of 800 MW, began generating 155 MW before being hand-tripped to facilitate further activities towards commercial operation.

Being developed by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) at Veerlapalem village in Damaracherla mandal, the project comprises five 800-MW units, with two under Stage-I and three under Stage-II. The first four units have already been commissioned and commenced commercial operations.

TGGENCO Chairman and Managing Director S Harish congratulated the BHEL and TGGENCO teams on achieving the milestone. TGGENCO Director (Thermal and Projects) Y Rajashekara Reddy, CE/TPC P V Srinivas, CE/Construction/YTPS/Stage-II J Surya Narayana and other officials were present during the grid synchronisation.

Yadadri Thermal Power Station

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