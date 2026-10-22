Telangana: Yadadri Thermal Power Station's fifth unit synchronised with grid

NALGONDA: The fifth unit of the 4,000-MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Nalgonda district was synchronised with the grid on Tuesday, marking a key milestone in the project’s commissioning process.

The unit, with an installed capacity of 800 MW, began generating 155 MW before being hand-tripped to facilitate further activities towards commercial operation.

Being developed by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO) at Veerlapalem village in Damaracherla mandal, the project comprises five 800-MW units, with two under Stage-I and three under Stage-II. The first four units have already been commissioned and commenced commercial operations.

TGGENCO Chairman and Managing Director S Harish congratulated the BHEL and TGGENCO teams on achieving the milestone. TGGENCO Director (Thermal and Projects) Y Rajashekara Reddy, CE/TPC P V Srinivas, CE/Construction/YTPS/Stage-II J Surya Narayana and other officials were present during the grid synchronisation.