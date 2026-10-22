'Up to 66 per cent of Telangana farmers using HTBt cotton seeds': Study

HYDERABAD: The unchecked unauthorised cultivation of herbicide-tolerant Bt (HTBt) cotton has prompted seed companies to call for the technology’s immediate legalisation. But experts caution that any move to regularise its use must be preceded by mandatory studies assessing its benefits, risks and long-term implications.

A study titled Unauthorised Cultivation of HTBt Cotton in India: Extent, Drivers & Implications, conducted by the South Asia Biotechnology Centre (SABC) with support from the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) and the National Seed Association of India (NSAI), found that 66% of farmers in Telangana were using the seeds.

The spread of HTBt cotton is also driving glyphosate use, as the herbicide controls weeds without harming cotton plants engineered to tolerate it.

The study found that 98.2% of field samples contained at least one genetically modified (GM) trait. Some 72.7% tested positive for CP4EPSPS, the protein conferring glyphosate tolerance, while 53.7% contained Vip3A, a next-generation insecticidal protein that has never been approved.

With HTBt cotton accounting for an estimated 24% to 30% of the cotton area, the study flagged a parallel, unauthorised seed market valued at `820 crore to `880 crore. SABC said the findings revealed a significant disconnect between farmers’ technological needs, the country’s innovation pipeline and the regulatory system.