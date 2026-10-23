1,800 Telangana pilgrims among 4,000 stranded in Saudi Arabia

HYDERABAD: Around 4,000 Indian pilgrims performing Umrah remain stranded in Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia following flight cancellations triggered by security concerns after attacks on Saudi airports. Of them, an estimated 1,500 to 1,800 are from Telangana, according to sources.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the pilgrims had travelled on IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India but were unable to return after the airlines suspended services to several Saudi cities. He urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to allow airlines to operate larger aircraft or arrange special flights to bring them home.
Many pilgrims had chosen these airlines because their fares were lower than those of Saudi carriers. While those who can afford higher fares may be able to book alternative flights, others remain dependent on the resumption of services or special arrangements.
Owaisi alleged that travel agents had abandoned the pilgrims, many of whom were poor and unable to afford alternative travel. He sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, calling for immediate assistance.
An Umrah package typically costs between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh for a 14-day trip. The extended stay has left pilgrims facing uncertainty over their return and the prospect of additional expenses.
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was temporarily closed following the attacks, while airlines suspended or restricted services to several Saudi destinations over security concerns. IndiGo and Air India extended cancellations on routes connecting India with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madina until October 24. Akasa Air extended its suspension of services to Riyadh and Jeddah until October 27.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that around 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned from Saudi Arabia over the previous week, in addition to more than 10,000 who had travelled back on scheduled flights.
The Ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of those affected.
“Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers, are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 control rooms have been established to help Indian nationals and regular advisories are being issued,” it said.
Helpline numbers
Embassy of India, Riyadh
Telephone
+966-554412016,
+966-542126784
Toll-free: 8002471234
WhatsApp: +966-536216082
Consulate General of India, Jeddah
Telephone
+966-12-2614093, +966-556122301
WhatsApp: +966-536209704