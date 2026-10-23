1,800 Telangana pilgrims among 4,000 stranded in Saudi Arabia

HYDERABAD: Around 4,000 Indian pilgrims performing Umrah remain stranded in Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia following flight cancellations triggered by security concerns after attacks on Saudi airports. Of them, an estimated 1,500 to 1,800 are from Telangana, according to sources.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the pilgrims had travelled on IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India but were unable to return after the airlines suspended services to several Saudi cities. He urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to allow airlines to operate larger aircraft or arrange special flights to bring them home.

Many pilgrims had chosen these airlines because their fares were lower than those of Saudi carriers. While those who can afford higher fares may be able to book alternative flights, others remain dependent on the resumption of services or special arrangements.

Owaisi alleged that travel agents had abandoned the pilgrims, many of whom were poor and unable to afford alternative travel. He sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, calling for immediate assistance.

An Umrah package typically costs between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh for a 14-day trip. The extended stay has left pilgrims facing uncertainty over their return and the prospect of additional expenses.