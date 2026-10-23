BJP zeroes in on Telangana party chief Ramchander Rao for MLC elections

HYDERABAD: The BJP has decided to field its state president N Ramchander Rao as its candidate for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ MLC constituency, according to party sources. An official announcement is expected next week or towards the end of the month.

Sources said the party’s central leadership had finalised Ramchander Rao’s candidature after reviewing several survey reports and consulting leaders.

The party had commissioned several surveys, including assessments by its internal strategy teams, to identify a candidate with the best prospects of winning the constituency. Most of the surveys reportedly favoured Ramchander Rao, who had earlier served as an MLC from the same constituency.

Several leaders were seeking the ticket, but the party leadership is understood to have preferred Ramchander Rao. Sources said he had not expressed an interest in contesting, as he was occupied with party activities and protests against the Congress government.

However, the leadership is keen to field a strong candidate to improve the BJP’s prospects.