BJP zeroes in on Telangana party chief Ramchander Rao for MLC elections

HYDERABAD: The BJP has decided to field its state president N Ramchander Rao as its candidate for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ MLC constituency, according to party sources. An official announcement is expected next week or towards the end of the month.
Sources said the party’s central leadership had finalised Ramchander Rao’s candidature after reviewing several survey reports and consulting leaders.
The party had commissioned several surveys, including assessments by its internal strategy teams, to identify a candidate with the best prospects of winning the constituency. Most of the surveys reportedly favoured Ramchander Rao, who had earlier served as an MLC from the same constituency.
Several leaders were seeking the ticket, but the party leadership is understood to have preferred Ramchander Rao. Sources said he had not expressed an interest in contesting, as he was occupied with party activities and protests against the Congress government.
However, the leadership is keen to field a strong candidate to improve the BJP’s prospects.
BJP eyes strong candidates to sustain electoral momentum
The BJP is targeting both Graduates’ MLC seats, building on its victory in the Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies last year. The party hopes to sustain its electoral momentum ahead of the next Assembly elections.
In the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, the BJP is banking on its previous experience and support among urban graduates, lawyers and professionals in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts. Party leaders believe these voter groups could improve its chances of winning the seat. The BJP is also working on its candidate selection for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ MLC constituency.
According to sources, a former MLC who had earlier been elected from a Teachers’ constituency is interested in joining the party and contesting the election. The constituency remains a challenge for the BJP, which finished fourth in the previous election.